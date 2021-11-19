Research shows that neuronal overstimulation inhibits tumor growth

A survey carried out by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) shows that the overactivation of sensory neurons inhibits tumor growth. The discovery was made through chemogenic techniques, which are capable of modifying the DNA sequence, and may help in the treatment of skin cancer.

Sensory nerves are responsible for involuntary body functions such as breathing and heartbeat. In the study, a technique developed by neuroscientists allowed to manipulate the nervous system and reduce the progression of melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.

According to Professor Alexander Birbrair, who is leading the research, the superstimulation of these neurons induces the reduction of blood vessels in tumors, which inhibits their growth.

The discovery, published in a scientific journal on November 16, also draws attention to the importance of knowing the tumor microenvironment and the need to preserve sensory nerves in patients undergoing chemotherapy to fight cancer.

“Unfortunately, current chemotherapy treatments are very toxic, as, in addition to cancer cells, they kill healthy cells in the body, especially in the blood and skin”, explains the professor. The discovery could represent a less invasive and toxic alternative to current cancer treatments.

The group of scientists is also formed by researchers from the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, at the University of São Paulo (USP), at the Federal University of Western Bahia (Ufob), at the Federal University of Goiás (UFG) and by international collaborators.

The group is financed by the Serrapilheira Institute and has support from the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) and the Research Support Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fapemig).

Now they will seek to explore the role of these neurons in other types of cancer, such as breast, prostate and lung.

