‘Rest of life’ · TV News

Candida (Dani Ornellas) will suffer horrors when she sees Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) arrested in In Times of the Emperor. After attacking the mistress with scissors, the girl will be taken to the police station. In the sequence, Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will announce that she will be able to spend “the rest of her life” behind bars, which will leave the villain’s mother torn apart in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (18th) , Olu (Rogério Brito) and Cândida will try to meet with their daughter and will hear from the police officer that she will be detained until judged.

“Hurting someone carries a prison sentence of a month to a year. It’s not that much, it will. Now, if the judge understands it as an attempted murder, she could be imprisoned for the rest of her life,” the official said.

Even after being deceived by the shrew, Samuel (Michel Gomes) will support her parents and promise to get a good lawyer to get her out of jail. However, none of this will stop Olu from creating a scandal and offending his own daughter.

“If I had been hard on you before, maybe things would have been different. Maybe you wouldn’t have turned into a person who blackmails, lies and now tries to take care of other people’s lives,” the Little Africa leader will shoot.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

