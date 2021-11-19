Result of Lotofácil 2375 today, Thursday (11/18/2021)

This Thursday, November 18, the contest 2375 of Lotofácil will be drawn. Today’s prize can reach R$ 1.5 million and the result of Lotofácil can be checked right below from 8 pm, Brasília time.

It’s time for the result! The numbers drawn in Lotofácil 2375 today, Thursday, were: 04-05-08-11-12-13-14-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-25.

Result of Lotofácil 2375

By dialing from 11 numbers of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2375, bettors can win. If there is more than one jackpot winner, the jackpot will be split equally between the parties.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and BRL 5 for 11 hits. Winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF.

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of amounts from online bets to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

When are Lotofácil drawings held?

On Friday, November 19, the draw for the result of the Lotofácil contest 2376 will take place at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

sweepstakes schedule

Mega-Sena – Wednesday and Saturday

Thursday – Monday to Saturday)

Lotofácil – Monday to Saturday

Super 7 – Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Dupla Sena – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Lucky Day – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Timemania tuesday, thursday and saturday

Federal Lottery – Wednesday and Saturday

Watch the Lotofácil draw video

