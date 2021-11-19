Revealed the reason for the departure of Camila Queiroz from ‘Secret Truths 2’, says columnist

Many versions revolve around the real reason for the early exit of Camila Queiroz, 28 years old, from the cast of “Secret Truths 2“, in Walcyr Executioner. The actress was fired from the Globe this Wednesday (17) even before finishing the recording of the final scenes of Angel, the main character of the plot.

This Thursday (18), the actress broke the silence and spoke publicly for the first time about what happened. In a sequel to Stories posted on his official Instagram profile, Camila Queiroz tried to justify herself to fans and followers, visibly moved. The actress even cried and said: "I've never had such exposure."

The repercussion of the dismissal of Camila Queiroz it was large and was not restricted to TV Globo corridors. Fans, audiences and followers – overnight – had access to a flurry of versions about the reason that led to the artist's dismissal.

Camila Queiroz’s producer would have been the pivot of the dismissal

There were many versions, but sources heard by journalist Léo Dias tell what happened. According to the columnist, Camila Queiroz was cut from production not because of her dissatisfaction with the outcome of angel, which, by the way, was already confirmed to be part of the third season of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot.

The real reason for the artist’s departure from the cast of Verdades Secretas would have been the manager of Camila Queiroz, Ricardo Garcia, partner of her husband, Klebber Toledo, at 1:00 pm Productions. Also according to the journalist, Ricardo is the one who would have created problems in the relationship with the station.

What was heard behind the scenes of Secret Truths 2

Also according to information released by Léo Dias, backstage, Ricardo Garcia is described as a little diplomatic person for not having the proper preparation to manage the career of an actress with the stature of Camila Queiroz. During negotiations with the Globe, the entrepreneur would have the habit of recording phone calls. Including phone calls made by the artist herself.

Ricardo Garcia he is also pointed out for having little aplomb for having lack of skill and little preparation in negotiations. Therefore, it would have imposed conditions incompatible with the maintenance of the link between Camila Queiroz and the Globe for the completion of the work of “Secret Truths 2″.

Secret Truths 3

Camila Queiroz, according to the journalist, was already confirmed in the third season of the plot. However, the participation of angel in the continuation of the production, it would be in suspense to cause an expectation in the public, who would be in doubt with the outcome of the character in the last chapter of the second season of the soap opera.

Goodbye letter

Camila Queiroz, also this Thursday (18th), used social media to say goodbye to Angel, the character she played in "Secret Truths".

Secret Truth Cast Remains Silent

After the abrupt departure of Camila Queiroz in "Secret Truths 2", without filming the outcome of the character Angel, none of the actress's co-stars has yet commented on the matter. O Social Blog1 searched the social networks of the main actors who are part of the production's cast, among them Rainer Cadet, romulo star, Agatha Moreira and Gabriel Braga Nunes, to see if anyone commented on the resignation of Camila Queiroz.

Camila Queiroz is fired from ‘Secret Truths 2’

Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of "Secret Truths 2". The announcement was made this Wednesday (17) by Globo through an official note. In the statement, the station detailed the motivations that will lead to the decision.

Camila Queiroz would have sent indirect about dismissal

Moments before Globo announced the resignation of Camila Queiroz from the cast of "Secret Truths 2", the actress posted a video on social media that sounded like an indirect message to the broadcaster and the author of the plot, Walcyr Executioner.

‘She never steps on Globo again’, says the author of ‘Secret Truths’

Walcyr Executioner did not welcome the demands that Camila Queiroz made to continue acting as Angel in "Secret Truths 2". According to journalist Carla Bittencourt, the author exploded inside the station and showed dissatisfaction with Camila's work in recent times.

