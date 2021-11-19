Revs in Rio, external pressure and hateful messages on the internet change Sylvinho’s mood

Corinthians returns to work this Friday afternoon and the expectation at CT Joaquim Grava is that Sylvinho will return to his natural state. All because, according to the my helm, the coach lived a very complicated Thursday, perhaps the most difficult day since taking office.

Some CT employees reported to the portal’s report that the coach reintroduced himself in a different mood than the traditional one. Sylvinho’s annoyance was due to the negative result in Rio and the external pressure from journalists and fans, which remains strong despite the fifth place in Brasileirão.

It is also believed internally that the upset on the farm was related to hate messages received by the children on social media. O my helm contacted the coach’s press office, who, in turn, assured that Sylvinho still didn’t know what had happened during the morning’s work.

Despite all the pressure, people close to the coach deny the possibility of the commander handing over the position. The board also continues to support the coach’s maintenance, at least publicly.

So far, Sylvinho has managed Corinthians in 35 games, with 13 wins, 12 draws and 10 defeats. There were 35 goals in favor and 34 goals against. The utilization is 48.57%. The team is in fifth place in the Brazilian Championship.

