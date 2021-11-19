Rico changes his behavior and says he is ‘a new woman’

Farmer for the second time, Rich Melquiades surprised pedestrians by dispensing with irony and acting peacefully during the delegation of tasks to pedestrians this Thursday morning, November 18th. The digital influencer even joked and made the inmates laugh.

“Guys, good morning! As you know, I am the farmer of the week. You know that the last time I was a farmer I was a little rude, but I’m a new woman and let’s go now without fuss”, she said.

By winning the farmer’s test, Rich it escaped public voting and still secured another week of immunity on the rural reality show. Interestingly, uAn attitude that seemed simple drew attention in the return of Rich Melquiades to the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13”, and receive the hat of Gui Araujo. Dayane Mello and the comedian hugged each other.

Winner of the dynamics, the pawn arrived all excited to tell about the race. Aline Mineiro, your gaming partner, couldn’t stand being so happy to see everything we live here, but in an even better way. The pawn’s attitude towards Dayane drew attention, as she reached out to him to congratulate him.

CHECK THE ROLE OF EACH POWDER

The care of the cow got Mileide Mihaile and Gui Araujo. The farmer guaranteed that he has changed and will be collaborative.

“I’ll help you, I’m no longer the bad farmer that I was, I’ve changed, things have changed”, he said.

For Aline Mineiro, “friend and partner”, Rich destined the horse. For Solange Gomes, the sheep and the pigs, Bil Araújo.

The farmer said that he is putting the roceiras in the activities, but that could change if one of them goes out on the night of this Thursday, November 18th.

“Garden and plants with Valentina. Guys, I’m putting them on, but if one of the three leaves, I’ll put someone else in their place”, he said.

Sthe Matos stayed with the birds, Marina Ferrari with the garbage and the horned cow with Dynho Alves.

“There, it’s complete. One of the three is going to come out and then I change and put either Day or MC Gui. Ready. A new woman,” he said Rich.

MC GUI FEELS FOOT PAIN AND IS OUT OF TASKS

MC GUI woke up this Thursday, November 18, feeling pain in his ankle and was supported by Aline Mineiro. In the living room, lying on the sofa, the singer told the ex-panicat that he was injured during a dynamic the previous afternoon and was not able to walk properly.

“My heel is hurting. I have a business here. My bone does like this,” he described, making a hand-down sign.

“Wow, your foot is thick. Surreal. You went running to win nothing”, said the girl, remembering the activity.

Before task distribution, MC GUI he told the farmer Rico that he wasn’t well: “I’ll have to go to waste,” he said.

“I’m going to put Marina,” said the farmer.

“Then I’m going to rest, brother, it’s better for my foot”, asked the funkeiro.

MAIN NEWS

