Rico Melquiades defines the next pawn he wants to eliminate from the reality show

Rich Melquiades got rid of the ninth garden of The Farm 2021 by winning the most recent Farmer’s Test, on Wednesday night (17). With the power to point someone straight to the spotlight, the comedian has already revealed who is in his sights.

In a conversation with Marina Ferrari, in the tree house, the two criticized the fact that Dynho Alves have saved Dayane Mello in Resta One, which took place on Tuesday (16). This even made the dancer become a target: “I do not indicate the canine [Dayane Mello], I recommend Dynho”.

The influencer said that if she is in the next farm, she prefers to face MC Mirella’s husband: “If I go to the next one, I’d rather go with him”. And he added: “the bill [Araújo] is very smart, they said they will go after me next time. They think we don’t do anything here. They think we’re on vacation”.

Rico agreed with the fact that Alagoas will be nominated by the house next week: “In the next farm, it’s you. They won’t vote for Sthe [Matos] and Mileid [Mihaile] because they’re Bil’s friends and he won’t go along with it. You will get Day’s vote, Dynho”.

Strategies for the future

However, Marina said she is not afraid to face the popular vote: “I’m very calm! I’d rather go for Resta One, so I can veto someone in the farmer’s test and not veto me”.

The former MTV bet that Dynho Alves may not run for the post of farmer and pointed out that it is a stupid strategy not to veto him: “Depending on whether Dynho is vetoed, he is very good. If I recommend him, in case he comes back as a farmer. Donkey will be whoever he is for the remaining one and not veto him”.

Rico Melquiades beat Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla in the fight for the most coveted hat on the reality show on Record. Aline Mineiro was vetoed by the veteran and has already gone straight to the farm, which will be resolved this Thursday (18th).