Riding a bike helped Márcio lose 17 kg: ‘Cycling gives me pleasure and health’ – 11/18/2021

Márcio Emanuel Ugolino, 42, gained 15 kg during his doctorate, a period in which he had stress crises and became sedentary. Upon completing his studies, the university professor from João Pessoa (PB) went back to the gym, made adjustments to his diet and started cycling four times a week. Next, he tells how he lost weight and gained health:

“I was never thin, from childhood to adulthood, I always had the ‘strongest’ body. I wasn’t adept at dieting and my strategy to be able to eat a lot and still keep my weight close to 90 kg was to practice physical activity. Or that is, while I was consuming a lot of calories by eating what I liked, I was spending ‘everything’ exercising, going to the gym two to three times a week and playing soccer with my friends on Saturdays.

In addition, there was a ‘rule’ which was to eat natural food during the week, that is, rice, beans, meat, vegetables and a little salad. As I was able to have lunch from Monday to Friday at home, I had no difficulty maintaining this strategy and left the nonsense only for Saturday and Sunday, when I consumed French fries, fast food, pizza, soda…

Image: Personal archive

My lifestyle got a lot worse when I started my Ph.D. I lived in João Pessoa, but I rented an apartment in Natal (RN), where I spent the week to attend classes and only returned home on Friday. This completely messed up my routine. I became completely sedentary, stopped all physical activities.

The rule of eating more regularly during the week and the nonsense only on the weekend ceased to exist. I spent all day in the university laboratory, if I had time I would go out to lunch at a self-service restaurant, if I didn’t, I would go to the cafeteria and get snacks, snacks, soda.

My stress level increased a lot with the demands, responsibilities and the fear of failing my doctorate. He took the tension out of the food and consumed snacks, biscuits and a lot of goodies as a way to control his emotions. With that, I started to accumulate fat and lose muscle, since I was sedentary. In five years, I gained 15 kg, reaching 105.5 kg.

Image: Personal archive

The body felt the effects of obesity: I had high blood pressure and lost my physical condition. He was tired and had difficulty sleeping. But I knew that this was a phase and my only thought was: ‘When I finish my Ph.D., my life will return to normal.’ And that’s what happened.

My process of getting back into good habits started in 2018. I went back to the gym three times a week and playing football on Saturdays. This return was challenging, I tired very easily in aerobic exercises. Before, I used to do 7 km of treadmill, but I started to do 3 km and I was still dying.

I suffered a lot of bullying from my friends in football. I couldn’t stand to run anymore and the guys complained that I lost the ball, joked that they didn’t want me on their team and that I was looking like a cracker. I took it in stride. In fact, this motivated me even more to train seriously to get back to having a good physical performance and to lose weight.

I also made adjustments to the feed. I bought a scale to weigh my food and not eat too much. I increased the consumption of vegetables, vegetables and fruits and reduced the consumption of pasta, soda, biscuits and fried foods. On the weekend, I allowed myself to eat some ‘junk’ if I felt like it. I also switched from refined sugar to sweetener. I had time to eat again, my first meal was at 7:30 am, with breakfast, and the last at 7 pm, with dinner.

Image: Personal archive

With these changes, I lost 9 kg in the first year of the process. Then we entered 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic arrived. The gyms closed and I looked for an alternative so as not to stop again and lose everything I had achieved. I bought a bike and started pedaling 20 km by myself, on the edge of the beach, four times a week.

I soon got a taste for the bike! Over time, I increased the path and risked taking other paths. Two cousins ​​joined me and we started hiking. We know beautiful places: beaches, rivers and cliffs. In eight months on this pedaling routine, I lost another 8 kg, totaling 17 kg less and reaching 88 kg.

Image: Personal archive

Now, I’m back to the weight I’ve always kept throughout my adult life, 90 kg, but I feel much more energetic and well-being. I started by traveling 20 km and today I even cover 85 km on a bike.

What mattered most to me in this process was the passion I created for mountain bike. When you want to lose weight, most people’s automatic thought, as mine was, is to go to the gym—nothing against it and that really helped me. But it is important to know that there are many other activities that, for some people, can be much more pleasurable, such as cycling, running, swimming, playing soccer.

Before, I went to the gym to exercise out of obligation, to lose weight. Today, I cycle for the contact with nature and for pleasure. The relationship with exercise changed and health and weight loss came as a result.”

