Risks of heart attack and stroke vary according to chosen time to sleep

Falling asleep when it’s not yet late at night is far from a matter of individual preference. It’s biologically mandatory. Throughout its evolution, human beings have been tailored to synchronize their daytime and nighttime activities according to sunrise and sunset. The alternation between light and darkness that man has been subjected to for hundreds of thousands of years has resulted in a precise system by which the organism produces the right substances, at the right times. Bathing in the morning light stimulates the production of hormones that prepare us for the day, such as cortisol. The slow decline in light at dusk is the signal the brain needs to trigger the release of melatonin, the sleep-inducing compound, and the gradual slowdown of metabolism until the next morning, when it starts all over again. In this gear, nothing is random. Hence the importance of better understanding the mechanisms and benefits of this fine tuning between the rhythm of nature and the cadence of the human body in the 24 hours when sun and moon alternate in the sky. Technically, the period is called the circadian cycle.

It matters so much that researchers Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discoveries on the subject. Now, the most recent demonstration of its impact on health — and the harm that can come from breaking its rules — comes from a study by the University of Exeter, UK, of more than 88,000 patients. For the first time, research of this dimension has shown that the risk of cardiovascular events varies according to bedtime. According to the work, going to bed before 22 hours and after midnight increases by 24% and 25%, respectively, the probability of episodes of stroke and heart attack. The most suitable period is between 22 and 23 hours, when the risk of a heart problem reaches only 12%. These would be the nocturnal minutes in which the body’s functions aimed at the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system would be performed in perfect harmony.

The survey to reach these marks was thorough. The initial group, which provided information through a questionnaire, was made up of 500,000 people, of which an exact 103,712 sent data obtained by an accelerometer (a device that measures parameters manifested during sleep) used for seven nights. With exclusions, some due to incomplete or poor quality information and others due to the presence of cardiovascular disease or insomnia, the group reached 88,000 people evaluated. Data were collected between 2013 and 2015. Factors such as age, sex, body mass index, sleep duration and conditions that interfere with health, such as diabetes, smoking, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, were then adjusted. .

At first glance, it is surprising to find that falling asleep early, before 10 pm, is practically as bad for the heart and brain as starting to rest after midnight. The common sense is that sleeping at night is not very natural and, therefore, it can have a negative effect on the body. But closing your eyes at 8:30, 9 pm is seen as a nice, healthy habit. Why, then, similar risks? The answer lies in the lack of balance. That simple. The circadian rhythm works like the conductor of an orchestra. In the same way that the conductor is guided by the set of sounds coming from the instruments around him and has the sensitivity to identify any note out of place, the biological clock is sensitive to changes in light, however discreet they may appear to our eyes. This is its beauty and also its fragility. When you sleep too early, you don’t complete metabolic operations that should still be going on. At the other extreme, falling asleep late prevents important cycles during sleep from being consolidated, such as memory processing, and makes it impossible for necessary oscillations to happen, including the drop in blood pressure and the release of insulin, a hormone that allows the entry of glucose into the cells. Together, both early and late sleep disturbances contribute to the emergence or worsening of the so-called metabolic syndrome. It is characterized by the presence of five conditions (visceral obesity, hypertension and blood glucose, triglycerides and HDL cholesterol above thresholds) and is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease. “Confusion about the biological clock has adverse consequences for these illnesses,” says David Plans, co-author of the study.

The alert generated by the survey is timely. The excess of exposure to light stimuli, almost always from electronic devices, has a frightening figure today. “Everything works 24 hours a day and we still have 20% of the population working in shifts, when the dark part of the 24 hours is the biological moment of sleep”, says neurologist Andrea Bacelar, president of the Associação Brasileira do Sleepo. It must be pointed out that the research only suggests greater or lesser risks according to the time of bed. It must not be forgotten that the quality of rest also counts. “She is fundamental”, says Celso Amodeo, president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology. The key, therefore, is in combining respect for physiology with a good deal of peace. That’s how you sleep with the angels.

Continues after advertising

THE COUNTERPOINT OF GENIAL NEWS

Winston Churchill

Active in the early mornings, sleepless, the British prime minister claimed to elaborate his skills as a strategist and historical speeches in the silence of the night, without being disturbed

Pablo Picasso

The Spanish painter was in the habit of working at night. There are reports that in the period of his career that became known as the “pink phase” the artist used to paint during the night

Published in VEJA of November 24, 2021, edition nº 2765