RisqueORacismo: one day after the accusation of racial injury, Cruzeiro prints a message on the shirt | cruise

Cruzeiro will be judged next Tuesday, the 23rd, and was included in article 243-G for a discriminatory act, which speaks of “practicing a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of an elderly person or person with a disability”. The club can be fined and forced to play with closed gates.

Also on this Thursday, Cruzeiro released, on its social networks, a note expressing the complaint. According to the club, the management “acted without being demanded”, even without “unequivocal proof of the words spoken”.

The club also claims that president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues sought the Remo president to “offer every possible structure” to act together, seeking actions, but there was no return. Cruzeiro’s board also commented that, together with Independência, it tried to identify the perpetrator of the racial insult.

Also for racial injury, but practiced by a manager, Brusque was punished by the STJD with the loss of three points in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The act was committed against Celsinho, midfielder of Londrina, on August 28th.