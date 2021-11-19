Rodrigo Varanda is part of Corinthians’ under-20 and will play in Copinha | corinthians

After a period of loan at São Bernardo, where he played for six games and participated in the conquest of the Copa Paulista, the player is back at the club in the capital.

The loan was valid until May 30, 2022, date of the end of Paulistão, but it ended this week. He will train under coach Diogo Siston.

After jumping from U17 to pro at the start of the season, the player now takes a step back and participates in U20 for the first time. As he cannot play for Paulistão in the category, which is in progress and has already had applications closed, the focus is on the São Paulo Cup dispute in January.

In professional, Varanda played in ten matches this year. In the first nine, he was a starter, having scored a goal, in a derby against Palmeiras. The last time he took the field was on April 25, against Santos, by Paulistão, when Vagner Mancini was still the Alvinegro commander.

At the end of August, he renewed his contract with Corinthians. The bond, which ended on January 31, 2022, was extended until January 31, 2024.

