“Rust” member sues Alec Baldwin and others involved in film production

“Rust” script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed a lawsuit against actor and producer Alec Baldwin and other production figures for on-set footage that killed the film’s director of photography.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, accuses Baldwin of choosing to “play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking it and without the gunsmith checking it in his presence,” Mitchell’s attorney Gloria Allred said Wednesday. fair (17) during a press conference.

The action comes after Baldwin fired a gun – during a recording – that contained a lead bullet, killing filmmaker Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin said he believed the gun had no real bullets, according to court documents.

“Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the weapon in question was loaded, unless and until it was demonstrated to him or verified by him that it was not loaded,” the lawsuit states.

In addition to Baldwin, the lawsuit names the film’s producer, Rust Movie Productions, LLC, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, and other members of the production. Allred said the film’s production team failed to follow procedures, creating an environment where “injury and death was more than a possibility, it was a likely outcome.”

Gutierrez Reed is accused in Mitchell’s lawsuit of allowing the gun to be left unattended during a lunch break on a cart outside the building where the shooting took place, on a film set in New Mexico.

Reed’s lawyers said she is heartbroken and devastated by the tragedy and cooperating with the investigation.

Mitchell is seeking financial compensation because “she was shocked, traumatized and … suffered physical and emotional damage from what she saw, heard and experienced when she was in the line of fire,” Allred said at the news conference.

The script supervisor, a 40-year industry veteran, has not worked since filming.

second process

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and has yet to release any findings. Mitchell’s lawsuit follows a similar lawsuit filed last week by Rust’s chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy, who sued Baldwin, Halls, Gutierrez Reed and other defendants for negligence that caused him “serious emotional distress.”

THE CNN contacted the producer, Baldwin representatives, Halls and Gutierrez Reed for comment.

Baldwin has previously said he is cooperating with investigators, adding that he is eager to learn more about the investigation’s results. He said authorities instructed him not to talk about the ongoing investigation.

And Rust Movie Productions, LLC said cast safety is “the highest priority.”

“Although we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or propellants on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is closed,” the company said.

Mitchell describes shooting moment in lawsuit

Mitchell said she was close to Hutchins and Souza when the shot was fired and was the first to call 911 for help on Oct. 21, telling them, “We need help right away.”

She described the moment the shooting happened while reading a statement prepared during Wednesday’s press conference.

“A loud, deafening shot. I was stunned. I heard someone moan and I turned around and my headmaster was falling backwards and holding his upper body and I turned towards Alec and saw Halyna coming down to my left,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s lawsuit said Halls handed the gun to Baldwin before it was fired. A search warrant affidavit filed last month said Halls yelled “cold gun,” meaning the guns had no real cartridges, before handing the gun to Baldwin.

But earlier this month, Halls’ attorney Lisa Torraco told Fox News it wasn’t Halls’ job to check the gun.

“He is not responsible for verifying… This is not the assistant director’s role. If he decides to check the gun because he wants to make sure everyone is safe, he can do that, but it’s not his responsibility,” Torraco said.

Mitchell’s lawsuit points to Baldwin for not checking the weapon before using it. “He had no right to rely on some alleged claim by the Deputy Headmaster that it was a ‘cold weapon’,” the lawsuit states, referring to Baldwin.

Allred, Mitchell’s attorney, added that Baldwin unexpectedly fired the gun, although no rehearsals were scheduled at that time — noting that even though they were filming the scene, it didn’t include the firing of a gun.

Sandra Gonzalez, from CNN, contributed to this report.

(Text translated, read original in English here)