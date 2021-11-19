Safe fuller! Palmeiras could profit unexpectedly from striker sale to Barcelona

Palmeiras may receive extra and unexpected income this end of the year. According to Mundo Deportivo newspaper, Arthur Cabral, the center forward of Basel, from Switzerland, could be negotiated with Barcelona, ​​from Spain.

Cabral’s important performance in European football has caught the attention of Barça officials. The analysis area also raised the numbers and the hiring hypothesis.

The loan modality is out of the question at the moment. Basel officials know of Arthur’s ability and only accept business based on sale. A potential loan would be authorized with a purchase obligation at the end of the contract (R$50 million).

The Palmeira board will exercise the capital gain and will be entitled to 1.08 million euros (R$ 6 million) if the hammer is hit. There will be good compensation.

Cabral’s substantial evolution in Europe

The forward stood out a lot and won an opportunity in the Brazilian team. One of his career goals is to be called up for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

At Palmeiras, it received few opportunities after being bought from Ceará and failed to develop. Felipão, coach at the time, even stated that Cabral had no time on the ball. The statement left the athlete upset.

“I believe that I have evolved a lot in Europe, especially in terms of tactics. I’m very young, I arrived in Europe at the age of 21, so I believe I’m in a process of evolution. As I always say, I always look for evolution. If I’m better today than I was in the past, next year I want to be better than I was today. I believe that in Europe I could learn a lot,” said Cabral recently.

