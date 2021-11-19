Sampaio and Cruzeiro tie in a warm game and with a 2nd half submission – 11/18/2021

A draw would be great for Sampaio Corrêa and also for Cruzeiro. So that’s what happened in the match this Thursday (18), at Castelão, in São Luís (MA), for the 37th round of Série B. After a very busy first, the second stage had only one submission. No corners, no escapes. Absolutely nothing relevant happened. In the end, 1-1 equality, as both teams wanted.

With the point achieved, both reached 47 points and are practically free from relegation. Worse for someone who was at the stadium or watching on television. The 48 minutes of the second half were played by two teams playing the ball, satisfied with the result. A real game between friends.

Who did well: Fabio

The point won was enough to end any risk of relegation to Serie C. It was only possible not to be defeated by Castelão thanks to goalkeeper Fábio. There were two great saves, highlighting the one-on-one play with Roney, when the match was still 1-0 for Sampaio Corrêa. In the second half, Fábio was a mere spectator of the match.

Who was wrong: Romulo

The night in São Luís was not good for Rômulo. It’s true that he crossed the ball to Léo Santos’ goal, but the 27 shirt had a lot of difficulty in marking Sampaio Corrêa’s forwards. In the move that originated the team’s goal, Roney cut Rômulo three times before passing the ball to Maurício.

Sampaio Corrêa’s game: fragile defense

Among the 20 clubs in Serie B, Sampaio Corrêa is the second that allows more submissions by opponents. It’s just easier to create chances at the lantern Brasil de Pelotas. And that was evident in the game with Cruzeiro. After a good start, the team from Maranhão saw Raposa abuse lost opportunities. A little more quality of the celestial attack and the result would be worse.

The Cruzeiro game: a satisfied team

As happened in the previous match, against Vitória, the beginning of the game for Cruzeiro was worrying. In the 8th minute he conceded the goal and, in the 11th minute, Fábio avoided Sampaio Corrêa’s 2-0. But over time, the team found a lot of space in the opposing defense and created at least three good chances, which were not taken. He continued to insist until he tied, in the final stretch of the first half. It was already good. In the second half, Raposa didn’t bother to see Sampaio play the ball. The tie was great.

game timeline

The first half was quite busy. After 8 minutes, Sampaio was already winning by 1-0, with a goal by Maurício. At 11 he had the chance for the second, but Ron stopped at Fabio. Then it was Cruzeiro’s turn to lose goals, with Claudinho, at 19, and Thiago, at 24. Fábio made another good save, after a good move by Pimentinha, at 31. The draw came at 40, with defender Léo Santos, who took advantage of the slip by goalkeeper Luiz Daniel and just shoved the ball into the net. What was left of action in the first stage, was lacking in the second. No good chance created.

message against racism

Cruzeiro sent a strong message in the fight against racism, leaving rivalry in the background. In the first half, Raposa wore a white shirt, without any sponsor and with the phrase #RisqueORacismo in black, colors that in Minas Gerais is associated with the rival Atlético-MG. In the final stage, Cruzeiro wore the uniform with the sponsors’ brands.

DATASHEET:

SAMPAIO CORRÊA 1 x 1 CRUISE

Date: 11/18/2021 (Thursday)

Local: Castelão, in São Luís (MA)

Hour: 9 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Salim Fende Chavez (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Yellow cards: Ferreira (SAM); Thiago and Rômulo (CRU)

Goals: Maurício, at 8′, and Léo Santos, at 40′ of the first half

SAMPAIO BELT: Luiz Daniel; Maurício, Allan, Nilson Júnior and Éder Lima; Betinho (Márcio Araújo), Ferreira (Baraka), Léo Artur (Guilherme Campana); Roney (Jean Silva), Pimentinha and Jackson (Ciel). Technician: John Brigatti

CRUISE: Fabius; Rômulo (Norberto), Léo Santos, Eduardo Brock and João Victor; Adriano, Rômulo and Giovanni (Marco Antônio); Claudinho (Vitor Roque), Felipe Augusto and Thiago (Flávio). Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg