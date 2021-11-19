Sampaio Corra X Cruzeiro – Supersports

15

1 time Cruzeiro cannot exchange passes on the offensive field. Sampaio Corra has more possession so far.

14

1 time Fan of the house makes the party in the stands.

13

1 time Pimentinha brings in the entrance of the area from the right to the left leg and kicks over the defense.

11

1 time FBIO!!! Pimentinha’s quick exit on the right, shirt 11 raises his head and crosses the ball to the middle. RLo Artur dominates alone, head-on with the goal, hits from below and Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper saves with the op!

10

1 time Felipe Augusto receives on the left wing, crosses low, she passes by everyone and gets der Lima in defense.

9

1 time Sampaio reaches the goal in his first submission.

8

1 time SAMPAIO GOOOLLL RUN!!! Roney scratches into the area on the left, runs out of space and rolls into the area. Maurcio hits a nice left-handed kick high and opens the score in the Castle.

8

1 time SAMPAIO GOOOLLL RUN!!!

7

1 time Eduardo Brock comes well from the bottom already inside the area in the bid with Jackson and prevents shirt 9 from submitting.

6

1 time Game starts at training pace. S side touches.

5

1 time It is worth remembering that in So Lus only 30% of the stadiums are released due to the pandemic.

4

1 time Rmulo spins out of space on the right wing of the attack and ends up being pulled with a foul.

3

1 time Now it was Cruzeiro’s turn to work the ball sideways without advancing on the terrain.

two

1 time Sampaio spins the ball unhurriedly near midfield. Cruise posted.

1

1 time Cruzeiro plays all white with an anti-racism message: Scratch Racism. Sampaio wears a tricolor shirt and green calluses.

0

1 time Roll the ball in the Castle!

0

1 time AN EYE ON 2022! Botafogo and Coritiba already guaranteed a spot in the elite, now there are only two spots and five teams in the fight: Gois, Guarani, Ava, CRB and CSA.

0

1 time Small audience in the Castle so far.

0

1 time INFORMATION! Brusque regained the three lost points (because of a case of racism in the game against Londrina) and rose in the table to 44 points, moving away from the Z4.

0

1 time São Paulo arbitration trio tonight. Salim Fende Chavez officiates the game, with Daniel Paulo Ziolli and Gustavo Rodrigues Oliveira in the banners. Thiago Duarte Peixoto commands the VAR.

0

1 time Luxembourg Cruise defined as follows: Fbio; Rmulo, Lo Santos, Eduardo Brock and Jean Victor; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Claudinho, Felipe Augusto and Thiago.

0

1 time Joo Brigatti scales Sampaio with: Luiz Daniel; Maurcio, Allan Godi, Nilson Junior and der Lima; Betinho, Ferreira and Lo Artur; Roney, Pepper and Jackson.

0

1 time Times on lawn heating works.

0

1 time This game opens the 37th round of Series B.

0

1 time In the first round, the teams faced each other in Belo Horizonte and the game ended in a draw, 1-1.

0

1 time In the last round, Bolvia Querida was defeated, away from home, by Nutico, 2×1. Raposa also comes by tripping, 3×0 for Vitria, in Salvador.

0

1 time Cruzeiro appears one position behind, in 11, with the same score and also seeks the three points to permanently get rid of the chance of falling.

0

1 time Sampaio Corra enters the field in tenth place with 46 points and wants the victory in the farewell of Castelo in the season to guarantee the permanence in Serie B.

0

1 time Night of heat and rain in So Lus; 27C.