Santos: Far from the Z4, Carille seeks to break the taboo he helped build – 11/19/2021

After Santos moved away from the relegation zone with the triumph over Chapecoense, last Wednesday (17), coach Fábio Carille will have a difficult mission next Sunday (21), for the 34th round of the Brasileirão: lead his team to a victory at the Neo Química Arena after six years, which would overturn the taboo that he himself helped to build at Corinthians’ home.

Since August 2015, in a game for the return of the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil, when they beat Tite’s team by 2-1 and advanced in the stage, Peixe never won again in Corinthians’ stadium.

Since then, the Alvinegros have faced each other ten times at the stadium in the east side of São Paulo, with six wins for the hosts and four draws. In these duels the team from Vila conceded 12 goals and scored only three.

Today, on the other side of the rivalry, and a key player in Santos’ rise in the fight against relegation to 11th place – going from 38% without him to 48% in Serie A -, Carille was one of the main responsible for the taboo of Alvinegro beach in Itaquera.

Under his command, Corinthians played five of the last ten matches against Peixe in Itaquera, winning three and drawing two.

Among these games, the highlights were 2-0 victories in the 2017 Brasileirão and 3-1 in the 2019 Paulistão semifinal. Both championships were won by the Parque São Jorge club, with Carille as coach.

Attack will be tested against 3rd best defense

The taboo in Itaquera will not be the only challenge Santos will have to face on Sunday. Despite the improvement in performance and results, Peixe has the second worst attack in the tournament – since the arrival of Fábio Carille – and the fifth worst in the entire championship.

In addition to the coach’s own style, which improved the defensive numbers of the team but saw performance diminish up front, presenting difficulties in the creative sector, the squad had already suffered with casualties such as the departure of Soteldo, in April, and now the injuries of attack holders. Center forward Léo Baptistão, who has not yet scored for Peixe, injured his calf and has been out of action for over a month.

The team’s top scorer in Serie A, with six goals, Marinho even lost five games followed by a bruise on his thigh, in August. After the victory against Chapecoense, the shirt 11 felt discomfort in the same region and, although the exams have not found any injury, it is still doubtful for the Alvinegro Classic.

Regarding the low performance of the team in attack, Carille considered that the problem is more related to the creation of plays than to the finishers of the squad.

“Everything goes through construction, we can’t change passes. Before talking about finishing, it’s necessary to talk about construction. We were dominated and, therefore, I celebrate this point a lot in the final stage of the competition,” said the coach, after the 0-0 draw to 0 against Atlético-GO, there are two rounds.

Marinho regrets injury suffered against Chapecoense, in Vila Belmiro Image: Fernanda Luz/AGIF

In the following confrontation, it is true, the offensive sector was more effective and, against Chape, it was twice in the nets. However, it is also worth mentioning that the team from Santa Catarina is the last team in the competition, already relegated, and owner of the worst defense, with 56 conceded goals.

Now, differently from the last round, Peixe’s challenge will be against the third team with less leaks in Serie A, with 32 goals. With a solid defense, formed by Cássio, Fagner, Gil, the revelation João Victor and Fábio Santos, Corinthians has not lost in nine games at home, with seven wins and two draws in that sequence.

Since the fans’ return to Neo Química Arena, against Bahia, 100% of the points played have been used: five triumphs in five matches, with nine goals scored and three conceded.

Aware of the difficulty for the upcoming matches, Carille recognized the team’s improvement after the fourth victory, but believes that it is still necessary to evolve in the final stretch of the competition.

“We are taking off at an important moment. Of the last 18 points, we gained 13, an important percentage for the moment. We were hired for this situation and I am happy, but we need more,” he stated.

The duel between Santos and Corinthians, 11th and fifth place, respectively, takes place at 4 pm (GMT) on Sunday (21st), at Neo Química Arena.