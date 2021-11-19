São Paulo and Arboleda representative will meet until the end of November to define renewal | São Paulo

São Paulo must define the renewal of Arboleda defender by the end of November. The club and the athlete’s representative, Jose Chamorro, have a meeting scheduled this month to adjust the details.

The representative schedules a trip to Brazil to discuss the renewal in person. The first offer was refused by the player and by Jose Chamorro, as they understood that the situation deserved a salary increase for the athlete.

As São Paulo is not experiencing its best financial moment, the negotiation got stuck in values. However, conversations continued and there is an expectation of a happy ending for both sides. Chamorro got in touch with São Paulo on Thursday to deny any speculation or criticism in relation to the board.

Arboleda has a contract with São Paulo until the middle of 2022, being able to sign a pre-contract with any other club from December of this year. In this case, it would come out for free.

Both the club and the player want renewal, but they need to reach a consensus on values. At the age of 30, Arboleda arrived at Tricolor in 2017 and created identification in the club. He has been a starter for the past few seasons.

The willingness to act in the match last Wednesday, against Palmeiras, inclusive, will count in favor of Arboleda in the discussion. After entering the last minute of Ecuador’s game against Chile, in Santiago, the defender returned to Brazil on Wednesday morning, went to concentration and played at night in the derby.

The posture was valued by the fans, who after the victory over the rival, with good performance by the player, started to ask for renewal on social networks with the hashtag #RenovaArboleda.

Rogério Ceni, at his press conference, also spoke about the topic and is rooting for Arboleda’s permanence. After using him as a starter after a long journey, it was clear that the defender is the coach’s absolute starter.

– He is an essential player, very good aerial ball, we needed that, we didn’t have a high team today (Wednesday) and it is important that he stay for next year. The board is trying its best. I think the contract expires in the middle of the year. And the board, in the best possible way, financially, is trying to do as much as possible to get him to stay with us. We are very supportive of his permanence – said the coach.