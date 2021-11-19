With the Brazilian Championship coming to an end, the fans of the teams involved in the fight against the Z-4 ​​are starting to do the math to see if it’s possible to escape from sticking. The website InfoBola, released the calculations of the mathematician Tristão Garcia, which shows the relegation percentage of all clubs that are at the bottom of the table. São Paulo and Santos gain breath against sticking.

Chapecoense, already relegated, has 100%, with no chance of saving itself. Even with a streak that gives the fans hope, Grêmio has a 92% chance of falling to the second division.

Despite the victory over Bahia, Sport, which faces São Paulo and Flamengo in the next rounds, has 99%. The Bahia team, on the other hand, sees a slightly more encouraging number. Guto Ferreira’s team, which still has some direct clashes, sees a 28% chance of defeat.

Atlético-GO, which will also have the so-called “6-point games”, has 16%. Juventude won three straight victories, but will have tough clashes ahead, with Atlético-MG, Bragantino and Corinthians, therefore, they have 27%.

São Paulo, which won the derby against Palmeiras, gained momentum against sticking. Duel against several direct competitors and have 10%. Athletico-PR, focused on the finals of the Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, has 12%.

Cuiabá and Santos, the last teams with a chance of relegation, have 9% and 7%, respectively, against sticking.

