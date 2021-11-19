São Paulo crushes Pinheiros at Bruno Caboclo’s night | basketball

São Paulo beat Pinheiros by 86 x 70 in the 5th round of the NBB at Morumbi gym. The main highlight of the match was forward Bruno Caboclo, who scored a double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds and was the scorer of the match.

“I think we have to keep believing. The best thing we did was stop complaining and continue playing despite the mistakes. The team came back better in the second half and managed to play very well,” stated Caboclo.

Morumbi’s team has five wins and only two defeats this season, tying for fourth place with Bauru. Pinheiros, on the other hand, drops to 11th with three wins and losing four times.

The tricolor will only return to the court on 12/02, when it travels to face União Corinthians, in Santa Cruz do Sul (RS), at 20:30. Pinheiro is still in the state. Goes to Bauru to face the home team on the same day, at 19:30.

São Paulo reacts before the break

1 of 1 Bruno Caboclo — Photo: Publicity/São Paulo Bruno Caboclo — Photo: Publicity/São Paulo

The duel between the teams from São Paulo was very balanced in the first stage. Highlight for Tyrone, center of São Paulo, who scored seven points in the first quarter, hitting all the pitches that tried. On the other hand, Bruno Caboclo performed below expectations. No shots right from the court and only two points on free throws. Enough for the tricolor to close the first quarter winning by 20 x 17.

Pinheiros even tried a reaction, touching and putting the difference in one point, but Marquinhos hit a beautiful ball of three to replace São Paulo in the match 3 minutes before the break. From then on, the visiting team didn’t score more points and the home team opened an advantage of 13 points before going to the dressing rooms: 46 x 33 for the tricolor São Paulo.

The sensational duo from São Paulo, Caboclo and Marquinhos, returned inspired from the break. With some three-point balls and sensational spikes, the wingers helped to widen the gap to 17 at the end of the third quarter.