São Paulo earns BRL 2.1 million at the box office in the rout suffered by Flamengo, at Morumbi | São Paulo

The rout suffered by São Paulo against Flamengo, at Morumbi, last Sunday, by Brasileirão, had positive news for Tricolor: the income collected at the box office. The club earned R$ 2,159,617.68 with a public of 47,855 fans.

This was the largest number of fans in a São Paulo game at the stadium since the venues for events in the city of São Paulo were released to 100% capacity.

The 4-0 result against, however, frustrated the fans present. Some even campaigned on social media to have the money returned in the face of the embarrassment given to them at home.

1 of 2 Fans of São Paulo fill Morumbi — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net São Paulo fans fill Morumbi — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

At the press conference last Wednesday, coach Rogério Ceni echoed the speech by the fans who asked for the ticket to be reimbursed.

– Even the fan who went to this game should be reimbursed, not financially, but with the opportunity to see the team play at Morumbi again in the next game, because in fact they paid the ticket, almost 50 thousand paid, and they didn’t see the team play . Not because the team didn’t want to, but because they didn’t have the opportunity given how quickly everything happened. Maybe it’s important to think of something like this for those fans who have not seen the team play – said the coach.

The next game at Morumbi will be next Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Athletico-PR, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The expectation is that there will be a full house again to help the team get out of the fight against relegation.

