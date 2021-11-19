São Paulo fans reject Alexandre Pato’s possible return to the club

The news that Alexandre Pato would be considering a return to Brazil, after his unsuccessful visit to Orlando City, in the United States, stirred up social networks this Thursday (18th). More specifically, São Paulo fans commented on the striker’s possible return to Morumbi in 2022.

On Twitter, while few asked for the return of former shirt 7, a good part of the tricolor fans joined in against his return. Pato played for Tricolor in 2014/2015 and between 2019 and 2020, when he decided to terminate with the team to play in North America. So far, there have been only four matches played and no goals scored by the Orlando team.

See the reactions below:

If São Paulo brings Alexandre Pato to 2022, it’s to close its doors for good and focus on basketball — Dan (@Dan_SPFC__)

