Saúde reports six deaths and 288 covid cases in Campinas

(Photo: Denny Cesare/Code19)

The Health Department of Campinas confirmed this Thursday afternoon (18) six more deaths and 288 new cases of covid-19 in relation to last balance, released on Tuesday (16).

Most deaths occurred in the last six days (see below). The city now has 4,598 lives lost to the disease and 146,435 residents who have become infected since the start of the pandemic in March of last year.

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Health Department, four victims were women and two were men. In addition, all had preexisting illnesses (comorbidities) and were over 60 years old.

Also according to the municipal portfolio, four deaths took place between the 12th and 16th of November. The other two took place on October 25th and March 29th this year.

VACCINATION

In addition to updating covid cases and deaths, the folder reported the total vaccine doses applied against covid so far. There are 1,929,525, being:

1st dose: 956,593

2nd dose and single dose: 872,481

Additional dose: 100,451

THE VICTIMS

– 61-year-old man. It had comorbidities. He died on March 29th.

– 66-year-old man. It had comorbidities. He died on the 16th of November.

– 70-year-old woman. It had comorbidities. He died on the 25th of October.

– 90-year-old woman. It had comorbidities. He died on the 16th of November.

– 91 year old woman. It had comorbidities. He died on November 12th.

– 96-year-old woman. It had comorbidities. He died on November 12th.