‘Secret Truths 2’: Camila Queiroz was bothered by Júlia Byrro’s highlight | gossip from the famous

Reproduction/Globe Camila was annoyed with prominence given to Julia Byrro

A truth that circulates behind the scenes of “Secret Truths 2” is that Camila Queiroz felt uncomfortable with the prominence that newcomer Júlia Byrro is having in the soap opera. This was one of the reasons for the veteran’s dissatisfaction with the direction that her character, Angel, had in the continuation of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot. The mood was such that Camila was not even close to the newcomer during the recordings.

Those who follow Globoplay have seen that in these new ten episodes available, Lara, Julia’s character, takes the leading role in the plot and becomes the top model at Blanche’s agency. To top it off, she’s still going to have a romance with Cristiano, role of Romulo Estrela and partner of Angel, and be the most coveted of the pink book.

Camila’s dissatisfaction with the author was due to the new direction given to her character. Walcyr wrote three secret endings for Angel, all of which were yet to be recorded. One of them, she is murdered by Lara, who entered the story to avenge the death of her brother, Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), Angel’s ex-husband. With this outcome, Julia Byrro would be the only protagonist of the third season, and this truth displeased Camila.

understand the case

Globo fired Camila Queiroz on Wednesday (17) after a series of demands by the actress. The relationship between the actress and the broadcaster was bad after she signed a contract with Netflix without telling Globo, despite having an existing contract with ‘Secret Truths 2’.

Also, Camila wanted to decide the ending of the character Angel and a guarantee that she would be in a third season of the soap opera. According to the actress, she made these demands, but the dismissal was a punishment for having signed with Netflix for ‘Casamento à Cegas BR’. Read Globo’s note in full:

“Actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, a soap opera on Globoplay. Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the recording period of the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended for seven days.

To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept”.