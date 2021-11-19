Secret Truths 2: New batch of episodes features talaricagem, unexpected pregnancy and character death; know details

It’s not just the backstage of “Secret Truths 2” that is in an uproar, after Camila Queiroz’s departure from production… The new batch of soap opera chapters, released this Wednesday (17) on Globoplay, is also causing a stir. ! One of the most scandalous developments that happened involves Lara, Julia Byrro’s character, who made her debut in the “pink book”.

Now under the artistic name of Lua, the girl enters the universe of the catwalks and ends up losing her virginity to Cristiano (Romulo Estrela). Yes, she pierced Angel’s eye! The young woman calls the investigator to meet her at Ariel’s (Sergio Guizé) nightclub and, bluntly, delivers the reason for the invitation. “I called you here because I wanted to talk to you about sex. I was thinking about doing. Take my virginity”, asks. The policeman hesitates at first, but then gives in and they both have sex on top of a building.

Now having lived this experience, Lua feels ready to make her first program. On the appointed day, however, she is quite apprehensive and, to her misfortune, the client in question is far from kind and treats her badly. The teenager, in turn, manages to take it all and gets paid in the end. Later, when she gets home, she breaks down in tears and, in an attempt to get rid of the feeling of disgust, goes into the bath and puts a lot of soap on her body, rubbing it up to her mouth.

Laila’s death

Another moment that generated public commotion was the death of Laila (Erika Januza). The model, who was already deep in dependence on pills to lose weight and depression, discovers that her husband Ariel has been living an affair with Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) for some time. Completely stunned and desperate, the young woman will go to extremes and then take her own life. My God…

Lurdeca’s pregnancy

And it didn’t stop there, see! Many viewers were also surprised by the pregnancy announcement of Lurdeca (Dida Camero), who expects a child from none other than Visky (Rainer Cadete)! The boy finally manages to assume his engagement to Joseph (Ícaro Silva) but, before they get right, he gets annoyed and falls into a drink when he sees the boy in an atmosphere of romance with Chiara (Rhay Polster) at the Radar nightclub.

Overcome by jealousy, Visky goes to Lurdeca’s house and ends up getting his secretary pregnant. Geez! The pregnancy even ends up being of high risk and the character moves to the booker’s house. Now just imagine the fuss it will be when she tells the Blanche Models agency that she is expecting a baby?! Fire in the playground, Brazil!

Lurdeca pregnant with Visky? kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk #SecretTruths2 — Jé ☾ (@connectionsarah) November 18, 2021

“Lua, her name is now Lua” The new Angel is born #SecretTruths Blanche changed Lara’s name — Victor Hugo 🏆 (@victorhugotex) November 18, 2021

This Blanche belongs to the devil, she wants to put an end to poor Laila at all costs 🤮#SecretTruths — 💫 (@karinethiago1) November 18, 2021

The current season of “Secret Truths” will have 50 chapters, with releases made in groups of ten episodes every 15 days, on TV Globo’s streaming platform. The next premieres are scheduled for the 1st and 15th of December. We want to watch now!