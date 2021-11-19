‘Secret Truths’: absence of Camila Queiroz in recording angered cast – 11/19/2021

The absence of Camila Queiroz in the recording of “Verdades Secretas 2”, irritated a lot of the plot’s cast and crew. If it wasn’t enough to keep everyone waiting, being on a set currently demands complicated logistics.

If it wasn’t easy to orchestrate a recording before the pandemic, living new guidelines in the days of covid-19, the situation becomes complicated. Security protocols are strict, everyone on set has to be tested. It’s no longer just coming in and recording. There are a number of precautions that those involved need to take so that the work is done safely.

Naturally, therefore, the reactions of those who were present on the set, could not work due to the absence of the actress, is not friendly at all. The column found that one of those involved even questioned among the others behind the scenes why Camila hadn’t told her she wouldn’t go. Thus, it would avoid unnecessary displacement.

The departure of Camila Queiroz from the cast of “Secret Truths 2” dropped like a bomb inside the plot. TV Globo released a statement regarding her departure from “Secret Truths 2”, which left the actress very uncomfortable. The artist also sent a note accusing the company of wanting to punish her for having broken her long-term contract with the channel.

Camila even used her Instagram to spread a farewell letter to Angel. Later, he went to the stories, with a downcast face, to thank the support of his fans and friends. And he also said that he hopes to be able to feel stronger to “come here and talk to you. In the meantime, we will be building up the strength here to recover from the shock”.

Lawsuit against TV Globo

The column found that Camila is seriously inclined to sue the station for libel and bullying. The artist started recording and making prints of conversations with the channel’s directors, since the discomfort caused by her having signed a contract with Netflix, while still being an employee of TV Globo. This file, according to information given to the column, was no secret for anyone who circulated close to the actress.

With this material in hand, the artist and her lawyers are studying a way to file a lawsuit against TV Globo.