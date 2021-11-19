See how Caixa’s new opening hours will look like

The president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, announced the new opening hours of Caixa Econômica Federal. As of the 23rd of November, the branches will return to normal working hours, that is, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. This will happen because of the end of Emergency Aid payments and also the decrease in Covid-19 cases in Brazil.

Due to the situation of the pandemic, the Caixa Econômica Federal agencies are open today from 8 am to 1 pm. It follows the logic that whoever arrives in the queue before this final time will have to be seen by agents, even if it goes beyond 13:00. That’s how it’s working right now.

From the 23rd onwards, Caixa will return to its usual time before the pandemic. You must be aware that these deadlines change according to the time zone in which the agency is located. But customers cannot fail to adhere to the security protocol against Covid. The use of masks inside branch offices and alcohol gel is still required.

In relation to other agencies, there is no forecast of a return to normal. At branches that have not yet returned to normal, face-to-face service takes place from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Measure taken at the beginning of the new corona virus pandemic, since March of last year.

According to a report by the Central Bank, banks profited R$ 62 billion in the first half of this year, an increase of 53% compared to the same period last year. Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) says that the reduced hours may be valid until new rules for the sector are defined.