See the reactions of the cast of “Secret Truths” after Camila Queiroz’s departure

the output of Camila Queiroz in “Secret Truths 2“ came as a bomb for everyone, after all, it gives life to Angel, the protagonist of the plot. The Globo statement that informed the news came in a bitter tone, the author’s comments Walcyr Executioner they weren’t the best either… But what about the rest of the cast? What was the reaction?

Some haven’t posted in a while, like Agatha Moreira, Deborah Evelyn and Maria de Medeiros, who last interacted earlier this month.

Others like follow active on social media, but act as if nothing has happened. They even made posts about the debut of the third part of “Secret Truth 2” on Globoplay without any mention of the Camila Queiroz.

star romulus, for example, did not Tweet. However, one day before Camila confirming his departure, he shared a photo with some cast members with the following caption: “Here I found this record of one of our meetings”. At Stories, he continues to make home videos, at home and with his family.

Rainer Cadet is much more active on networks. In addition to sharing photos on the Instagram feed, he is also sharing moments from São Paulo Fashion Week with his followers. He traveled to the capital of São Paulo to parade and has been tweeting a lot about the subject.

A love that I never imagined would be so strong. Being a parent is challenging and at the same time rewarding! pic.twitter.com/El1qmL7DKL — Rainer Cadet 🆚 (@RainerCadet) November 17, 2021

We arrived sp!!! — Rainer Cadet 🆚 (@RainerCadet) November 17, 2021

Already Erika Januza and Sergio Guizé interspersed between talking about the debut of “Secret Truths 2” and promote other works. He’s about to release a new song called “To drift“while she shared an image from the series “Renegade Archangel 2″, also from Globoplay.

Laila is excited because TODAY HAS NEW EPISODES RELEASED FROM SECRET TRUTHS 2! They have already completed the previous step. Everyone ready to receive updates?

Will Laila be that happy? https://t.co/Yya6X6kQag — Erika Januza (@erikajanuza) November 17, 2021

