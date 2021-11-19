SEGA releases demo version of Humankind on Steam, Epic Games and Microsoft Store

Demonstration guarantees good hours of gaming

if you like RTS, you may have heard of humankind. The title PC exclusive and developed by Sega won a demo on all platforms the game is available on: Steam, Epic Store and Windows Store. The demo comes with enough content for you to get a good idea of ​​what to find in the game.

Humankind was released in August and features reviews okay. On Steam, the game has neutral reviews and on Metacritic with 78 points for the specialized media, in addition to 6.8 for players. The strategy game allows you to “rewrite human history, combining cultures to create a civilization”. The game takes place from the Ancient Age to the present day, passing through classical and medieval periods, among many others. The demo provides the following:

The Neolithic era (Neolithic Era), the Ancient era (Ancient Era) and the Classical era (Classical Era).

Ancient Era cultures: Assyrian (Assyrian), Egyptian (Egyptian), Babylonian (Babylonian), zhou (Zhou), Nubian (Nubian), harapean (Harappan) and Mycenaean (Mycenaean).

Cultures of the Classical Era (Classical Era): Aksuma (Aksumite), Greek (Greek), Roman (Roman), Celtic (Celt), Mauria (Mauryan), Mayan (Mayan) and Gothic (Goth).

Difficulties “Hamlet”, “Town”, “Metropolis” and “Nation”.

Small fixed map (Player + 3 AIs).

Access to Map Maker (map creation only).

Basic avatar customization.

The game ends after 100 turns or when reaching the Medieval Era (Medieval Era)

The game has quite demanding requirements for a game of this type. Diego Kerber did a test on the Crisis PC and at 1080p, the Vega 8 barely managed to reach 30 frames per second even with a minimum preset. At minimum requirements, the game asks for a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 290, in terms of CPU, i5 4th generation and FX-8300 are indicated. But to run well, Humankind requires a GTX 1060 and RX 5500 XT “or better”, in addition to i5 6th generation and Ryzen 5 1600.



– Continues after advertising –

Humankind: We tested the game Civilization style on our cheap PCs!

Game is now available on Game Pass



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Sega