Senate approves bill that typifies racial slur as racism | Policy

This Thursday (18th), the Senate approved the bill that typifies racial slurs as racism and establishes a stricter penalty for those who commit the crime. The proposal, which received 63 votes in favor and none against, is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

The text aligns the Brazilian legislation with a decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) which, in October, made racial injury imprescriptible (capable of punishment at any time) and established that the practice can be equated with racism.

STF decides that racial injury is imprescriptible and can be equated to the crime of racism

The project, authored by senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS), was approved in a session of the Senate aimed at analyzing proposals for confronting racism and valuing black culture. Next Saturday (20), the Black Consciousness Day is celebrated in the country.

The proposal approved by the senators inserts in the Racial Crimes Law, sanctioned in 1989, an article that says that whoever “injures someone, offending their dignity or decorum, on account of race, color, ethnicity or national origin” will be punished with 2 to 5 years in prison and fine.

Currently, the crime of racial injury is provided for in the Penal Code, which establishes punishment of 1 to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine for anyone who offends another person’s dignity using elements relating to race, color, ethnicity, religion, among others.

The approved bill, therefore, transfers racial slur from the Penal Code to the Racial Crimes Law. The purpose of the change, according to supporters of the proposal, is to eliminate “any doubt” that the practice, like racism, is unbailable and imprescriptible.

“The transposition of the crime of racial injury from the Penal Code to the scope of Law No. 7716, of 1989 [Lei de Crimes Raciais], will bring legal certainty in dealing with the issue, as it removes any doubt that the behavior constitutes racism, an unbailable and imprescriptible crime,” said the bill’s rapporteur, senator Romário (PL-RJ).

“The increase in the sentence is adequate and reasonable, is in harmony with the others provided for by the Racism Law and will have the purpose of discouraging the perpetuation of racist acts, as well as punishing criminals more severely”, said the congressman.

The crime of racism, provided for by law, is applied if the discriminatory offense is against a group or collectivity — for example: preventing blacks from having access to establishments. Racism is unbailable and imprescriptible, according to article 5 of the Constitution.

For Romário, there is, in the legal sphere, a “fragile” distinction that racism, in order to be configured, demands an offense against the community and not just an individual, and the proposal seeks to overcome this idea.

“This understanding gives the aggressors a more lenient criminal treatment, which encourages the continuation of these hateful practices”, declared the rapporteur.

The senators also approved this Thursday (18) a project that creates the Selo Zumbi dos Palmares, which will be granted to municipalities “that stand out in the execution of public policies to promote racial equality”. Text goes to enactment.

Finally, the proposal that recognizes the archaeological site Cais do Valongo, in Rio de Janeiro, as a heritage of Afro-Brazilian history and culture, was also approved.

The area has already received the title of historical heritage of humanity by the Organization for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO) in 2017. Text goes on for analysis by the Chamber of Deputies.