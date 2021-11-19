Senators suggest excluding court orders from the spending ceiling and Guedes reacts

Minister of Economy considers that the proposal of the parliamentarians would be a big mistake

Paulo Guedes criticized the proposal of the senators, which intends to remove the court orders from the spending ceiling



Senators put together texts and presented an alternative to the PEC of Precatório. Parliamentarians want to change the text of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which has already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies. The crux of the divergence is how to create fiscal space to finance the Brazil Aid, substitute for Bolsa Família. Citizenship, PSDB and Podemos presented a new article, which intends to open up space in the budget to fund the social program and, at the same time, guarantee the payment of court orders without changing the rules of the spending ceiling. the senator Alessandro Vieira defends a text that finances the social benefit, but that no value is used for “electoral maneuvers”. “With this proposal that we present, the federal government will be able to guarantee adequate financing for an aid of R$ 400 that will reach something around 21 million Brazilians, 4 million more than the government’s proposal. We won’t have a break in the ceiling, we won’t have defaults on the precatório”, he affirmed.

In turn, the Minister of Economy,Paulo Guedes, criticized the proposal of the senators, which intends to remove the court orders from the spending ceiling. According to him, the idea would be a big mistake and will make legal expenses uncontrollable. Any change in the text of the PEC will have to undergo a new analysis in the Chamber. However, the president of the House, Arthur Lira, has already stated that he does not intend to approve changes in the project’s structure.

