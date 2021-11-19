Senate Plenary: PEC of precatório will hardly be approved without modifications. Government wants to approve the matter by December 2nd.| Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

Senators threatened to boycott the next votes in the House, including the PEC dos Precatórios, while the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), did not schedule André Mendonça’s appointment to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Yesterday, senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) mentioned the possibility of work stoppage while there is no certainty of the date for the hearing.

“On the 23rd, it is intended that we will enjoy the PEC dos Precatórios, which is a very relevant topic. I think that if on the 23rd we are still not sure that this subject (sabbath) and others will be appreciated before the 30th, we are going to make a lot of disturbance in the calendar for this end of year. It’s disrespectful to the majority. A single will trying to hold back a legitimate tsunami that most of the mandates of this House have already expressed”, said the senator.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) hopes that the hearing in Mendonça will take place during the concentrated effort, between November 30th and December 2nd. “I don’t see any reason for us to paralyze the full functioning of the Federal Senate due to something that is foreseen and that can be solved in this concentrated effort”, said Pacheco.