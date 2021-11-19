Serena Williams says she is “devastated” with information about Chinese tennis player

Tennis player Serena Williams expressed concern for fellow tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been seen in public since she accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual abuse.

The Chinese, formerly world number one in the doubles category, said in a social media post this month that Zhang had forced her to have sex with him, and that they later had an intermittent consensual relationship. The post was deleted half an hour later.

“I am devastated and shocked to hear the news about my colleague Peng Shuai,” the American winner of 23 Grand Slam tournaments said on her Twitter account. “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible.”

China’s government has yet to comment on Peng’s initial indictment, and discussions on the topic have been blocked on the Chinese internet, which is heavily censored.

The director of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) expressed concern for Peng’s safety and concerns about an e-mail he received, also published by a Chinese state-run media outlet, which said Peng had denied allegations of sexual abuse.

Also former world number one Kim Clijsters of Belgium applauded the WTA, posting on Twitter on Thursday: “Strong WTA stance. All of us players, men and women, need to be lined up here. We need to know she’s safe!”