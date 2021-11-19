Sergio Ramos targets the 2022 World Cup on its PSG debut

It’s been more than five months without playing, and only five games played in 2021. Sergio Ramos’ inactivity has generated suspicion at Paris Saint-Germain that his injured left leg could prevent the defender from playing at a high level. And that doubt should start to be resolved with the likely debut of the player at PSG in this Saturday’s match against Nantes.

At 35, Sergio Ramos is also playing to prove to Spain’s coach Luis Enrique that he deserves to be called up for the 2022 World Cup. of injuries in the left leg. His last game for the national team was a 1-1 draw against Greece in the qualifiers in March, when he left the team at half-time complaining of knee pain.

It was in the left knee that Sergio Ramos’ disorder originated. He underwent surgery to correct a meniscus problem, but continued to experience pain in the region for much of the season with Real Madrid. At PSG, he still faced a calf injury in the same leg, due to the overload of training in the region.

Sergio Ramos joined PSG after his contract with Real Madrid ended in July. In the football market, the fact that the Spanish club is not fighting for renewal has raised the suspicion that the injuries suffered last season were a sign that the player was no longer worth a high investment.

Around Ramos, the information is that the player agreed to earn half of the salary he received at Real Madrid at PSG because he liked the Parisian sports project, with a contract until July 2023, and also because of the need to prove that he can still play in high level. But no one had four months without going into the field after the medical exams had been carried out.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, PSG’s board recently worked with the possibility of terminating the contract with the defender, who is considering retirement. The publication was promptly answered by the defender’s brother and manager, René Ramos.

“Sergio Ramos won’t retire, and he won’t break his contract. Of that, no one can have any doubt. He has a physical problem and will play as soon as he can. He doesn’t want to take risks in front of a calendar that still exists. it will have many decisive moments,” said René Ramos in an interview with the Spanish newspaper, El Mundo.

Pochettino’s plan is to test PSG with 3 defenders

Captain of PSG, Brazilian Marquinhos has untouchable status in the starting lineup. The Frenchman Kimpembe’s place is also assured for the important clash against Manchester City, next week, in the Champions League. Therefore, the alternative worked out by Mauricio Pochettino to have Sergio Ramos as a starter in decisive matches is to put PSG in the 3-4-3 scheme.

The problem before confirming the formation is that Pochettino still wants tests in the French Championship with the new scheme. But against Nantes, Marquinhos, tired after the games for the Brazilian team, and Kimpembe, recovering from an injury in his right leg, should not act.

Against Nantes, Sergio Ramos should be in the central defense alongside the German Kherer. Their debut in the Champions League is more likely to be against Brugge, on December 7th, at Parque dos Príncipes.

