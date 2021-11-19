Several ASUS cell phones become unusable after new bug, users reveal

Several ASUS cell phone owners are posting complaints on ZenTalk (the company’s own consumer forum) that their devices are said to be suffering from errors that make the cell phones unusable. The models involved include the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, in addition to the ROG Phone 5 — they all have the Snapdragon 888 processor equipped, which could be related to the problems.

The situation is recurrent since the month of August, when cell phones would be freezing for no apparent reason, which causes a forced reset. However, instead of loading the operating system in sequence, the device is stuck in a screen that shows the message “waiting for flashing full ramdump” in green color.

Cell phones get stuck in this screen, which may even require replacing important internal components (Image: ZenTalk/idris3396)

Some users reported that they were able to pass through this screen after pressing a certain key combination, but most had to take the device to an authorized service center. The situation could only be resolved by replacing the motherboard, a process that is often expensive and laborious.

ASUS tried to resolve the issues through a software update, but it ended up creating new headaches for users. The initial scenario (ie, the “ramdump” message) no longer appears, but cell phones have started to have new crashes, which turn off the screen and make any kind of restart impossible — therefore, the device is again unusable (or “bricked” ), and this time there isn’t even a message that can suggest a more efficient type of support.

“The screen went black without any warning”, complains user (Image: Screenshot/Vinicius Moschen)

So far, ASUS has not made any official statement regarding the serious problem, and therefore there is no definitive solution to prevent the Zenfone 8, 8 Flip and ROG Phone 5 from crashing.

Source: Android Headlines