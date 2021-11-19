several stores sell before closing, understand

The Pão de Açúcar group announced in October the sale of the Extra Hiper brand to Sendas Distribuidora, responsible for the Assaí Atacadista chain, however before closing, Extra is carrying out a stock-out of products in several cities in Brazil.

In all, 103 units will be affected, of these 71 spread across the country, will be transferred to the new administrator. However, Grupo Pão de Açúcar announced that 28 of the spaces previously used by the Extra hypermarket will be transformed into Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra brands, and only four will be permanently deactivated.

The Açaí group emphasizes that with the purchase, the number of employees will increase. “Based on the operation’s profile, an Assaí store generates up to twice as many jobs as an Extra Hiper – therefore, the conversion movement will also generate new jobs in the cities covered – there will be approximately 20 thousand new jobs. The expectation of internal use of the staff, who will have priority in the selection of vacancies for future Assaí stores”, he informed in a note.

The negotiation is estimated at around R$ 5 billion. Of these, BRL 4 billion will be paid by Sendas Distribuidora in six installments until 2024, and BRL 1.2 billion will be allocated via a real estate fund.

The end of hypermarkets

This is not the first hypermarket chain to back off. The Carrefour hypermarket store at Shopping Iguatemi in Campinas – a city of 1.2 million people in the interior of São Paulo – has gradually declined in recent years.

In general, hypermarkets are disappearing from large centers. Olegário Araújo, consultant for Intelligence 360, sees the movement clearly. “In large cities, the hyperers are no longer relevant.”

Specialists understand that consumers are looking for benefits, which are found in cash-and-carry stores, which in general, have more attractive values.

“The prices in the cash-and-carry stores are 10% to 15% lower (than in the hypers). Therefore, the consumer was already giving preference to them. The idea was to spend less to have money left over for other expenses. Now, with inflation back, it goes out of necessity”, explained consultant Eugenio Foganholo, director of Mixxer.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Just follow the Your Digital Credit at the YouTube, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. However, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, etc. Follow us to find out more.

Image: GPA/Disclosure