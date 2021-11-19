Several WWE 2K22 News Revealed

After the fiasco of WWE 2K20, WWE and 2K decided not to make WWE 2K21 and instead focus on creating WWE 2K22, which both companies hope will be better and better received by fans.

Although there is still no concrete date for the release of WWE 2K22, although it is speculated that it will be in March 2022, this Thursday afternoon a short video was released by 2K showing the first big news about the new video game.

The first big news, before we focus on everything else, is the return of the General Manager Mode, now known in WWE 2K22 as MyGM, which will be the game mode where players will be able to pick WWE Superstars, schedule matches and deal with the Superstars contracts, in order to prove that they can have the brand most successful in the world of sports entertainment.

It was also announced that the game engine was redesigned from scratch and that every animation, stroke, dive, finisher, will make players feel like they’re sitting in the front row of WrestleMania. It was also pointed out that the graphics of WWE 2K22 are the best in the history of the franchise and a very immersive presentation, creating a unique feeling during the game.

There will also be a new control scheme, so that the way you control fighters is more intuitive than in the past, so players feel in control with every blow they make.

In addition to MyGM, there will also be other game modes. The return of the WWE 2K Showcase, where players can relive legendary moments from the careers of various WWE Superstars. MyFACTION, which will be a new game mode where players will have the chance to control and build a stable legendary in order to try to rival the nWo. Players in this game mode will have the opportunity to earn Superstars and improve them during weekly events and updates regular.

There will also be MyRISE mode, where players can experience the journey of a WWE Superstar, from beginning as a rookie to achieving legendary status. New ones were promised storylines, for both male and female Superstars.

Universe Mode will also return with WWE and 2K promising even more control in the brands, PPV, combat results, among other things. Finally, there will also be the Creation Suite, where players will be able to build their own fighters and then use them in the game.

It is to be believed that as the date WWE 2K22 will be released approaches, more news will be known, but for now this is what is known about the upcoming WWE video game.

What expectations do you have for WWE 2K22?