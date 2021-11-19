Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Announce End of Two-Year Relationship

Music stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have announced that they are separating.

The two have been dating for about two years, but announced the end of their romantic relationship in a joint statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday (17).

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as people is stronger than ever,” the statement read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future.”

Both Cabello and Mendes signed the statement and posted it to their verified Instagram accounts.

Rumors that Mendes and Cabello were in a relationship began with the release of the duet “Señorita” in June 2019.

Both the music video and the behind-the-scenes footage gave the impression that the pair were close.

So the young singers were seen together during the summer of that year and raised many questions about the status of their relationship.

Since officially becoming a couple, the pair have made regular appearances on each other’s Instagram accounts.

A post by Mendes in early July featured a photo of the couple kissing next to the caption: “Happy 2 years, my love.”

