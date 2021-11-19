Shortcut adds weather info to iPhone locked screen – MacMagazine

Apple is a tough nut to crack when it comes to customizations in the locked screen of the iPhone. That’s why it’s so cool when projects like Wetr, from the designer and developer Brook, appear around.

He created a shortcut for iOS that updates your lock screen wallpaper with current weather conditions and a beautiful image to match the moment. Wetr also has two themes: classic and clean — both entitled to light and dark modes.

To install the shortcut, simply access the Wetr page from your iPhone and press the download button. Next, you’ll need to give the shortcut a number of permissions, including downloading via GitHub. After that, just run it.

The weather condition is added to the image itself, so it is necessary to run the shortcut so that it stays with the updated information. You can do this manually by asking Siri or even creating an automation so that it runs according to the time of day.

To install it, you must have iPhone X or higher, be minimally running iOS 15.1, and have the iPhone language set to English.

The developer, it’s worth noting, has a number of other iOS shortcuts that might interest you — including a few that bring a visual à la iOS 6 to lock screen. Pure nostalgia!

So, did you like it?

via Redmond Pie