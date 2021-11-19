Siamese twin vents about screwing up photos of her sister and boyfriend

Lupita’s amusing outburst, a Siamese twin, about always holding a candle and spoiling the photos of her sister Carmen with her boyfriend had repercussions on social media. In the video, the young woman shows photos of the three in different situations and said that many times she doesn’t even realize that the couple is taking pictures.

Credit: TikTok ReproductionCarmen, her boyfriend and Lupita who always holds a candle for the two

The 21-year-old twins, who were born in Mexico and live in the United States, accumulate more than 1.5 million followers on Tiktok and often go viral for talking about their lives. They are omphalopathic twins, which represent 10% of all Siamese twins. The sisters share a spinal cord, bloodstream, reproductive and digestive systems, and a pair of legs.

Lupita, on the left, and Carmen, on the right

They cannot be surgically separated, as they share many vital organs and, in Carmen’s case at various times, also her boyfriend.

“This is me screwing up all the photos of Carmen and her boyfriend,” she said. In the first image, Lupita explains that she was taken by surprise when she was trying to have a snack: “no one told me they were taking pictures”, she said, upset. In the second photo, again, Lupita simply had no idea that the photos were being taken: “They didn’t tell me they were taking the photo again”. In the last photo, she said she looked “crazy”.

Internet users had a lot of fun with Lupita’s speeches about the photos and filled the comments video:

“You’re not spoiling their photos, you’re just peppering them with your presence,” one wrote. “Haha ha! Lifetime photobomber, can’t wait for the wedding photos,” wrote a second netizen.