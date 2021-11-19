Single, Dynho keeps talking about his relationship with Mirella

MC Mirella decided to start the process of separating Dynho Alves, who is confined to “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) after the relationship between her then husband and participant Sthe Matos. The announcement was made on the singer’s official Twitter and, since then, the dancer has continued to wear the couple’s personalized clothes and exalting the relationship, not knowing he’s single.

T-shirt printed with Mirella’s face

Dynho Alves chose to dress in a t-shirt printed with the face of MC Mirella, who he believes is his wife, last Tuesday (16), in “A Fazenda 13”. The pawn still doesn’t know, however, that the singer filed for divorce the day before while he’s confined to the show.

The Farm 2021: Dynho wears a T-shirt with a face of MC Mirella Image: Playback/Playplus

‘strong crowd’

Dynho Alves was aware of the risk of Rico Melquiades recommending him to the next farm and lamented that the comedian has a desire to see him outside the reality show. MC Gui, in turn, reassured him that his audience is strong and that he still has the help of his partner MC Mirella – who announced the dancer’s divorce with him still confined to the reality show.

The dancer complained that he has noticed the pedestrians act for convenience within the game and stated that he is aware that he will be nominated by Rico for being the farmer of the week.

I’ll be smooth, you know? I know that next week he’s going to put me on because it’s his dream to see me in the fields. It’s ok!

“You have an audience, bro. You have a strong audience and Mirella’s reality TV audience. Is ‘Yah’ crazy? Don’t think like that either. It’s one thing for him to want to put you on,” reassured MC Gui.

As much as we have an audience out there and all, but you know what’s scary? Of people not seeing the real thing that’s happening, you know?… I’m hoping to go to a farm and come back, but while that doesn’t happen, we’re in this impasse, fear “

, concluded Dynho Alves.

The 2021 Farm: MC Gui and Dynho Alves detonate Rico Melquiades Image: Playback/Playplus

fights on the internet

Dynho Alves commented on his relationship with MC Mirella in a conversation with Valentina Francavilla — eliminated from the ninth farm — in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The dancer told the former stage assistant of the “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT) how he and, now, his ex-wife, maintain friendships with his employees.

All our friends are gay, you know? Her hairdresser and makeup artist are married, you know? They have been married for 10 years and they have always worked with her for three, four years. And our advisor is also gay and is married to a doctor and we have a very good friendship like that.

“That’s so delicious,” Val pointed out. “Wow, it’s a real vibe at home. On the weekend, Mirella’s mom and dad go there! […] Her mother is beautiful, her father is handsome,” continued the former Power Couple.

Val revealed that she follows Mirella on social media and agreed with Dynho’s praise. “I’ve seen Mirella’s stories, they are very young, right?”

Yes, then Mirella says that whenever she posts, [o pai] the girls give up and she gets pistol. Then he tells Marcia that she’s his wife and she gets jealous too. They’re both pumped up on Instagram.

Dynho Alves

The former stage assistant also recalled the couple’s fights shared on social media. “Dynho, didn’t Mirella have a pink room? Man, I remember when you guys used to fight. I remember everything. You guys, huh?”

Wow, she and I have a serious case on the internet

, shot the dancer.

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves talks about his marriage to MC Mirella Image: Reproduction/Twitter

divorce process

On social media, Mirella said that it was Dynho’s decision to start a “relationship” on the reality show.

“Dynho took the option of taking on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even ‘fraternal’, as he mentioned. But it is noteworthy that, in addition to the audience, there are family, fans and me , Mirella herself,” wrote the funkeira.

Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the time and irreversible.

Mirella

“Thus, I inform that, on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding. On the other hand, I continue to cheer for Dynho there at the Farm and I wish, as always, great luck and success for he,” concluded the former artist.

On the same social network, she vented after Dynho and Sthe exchanged caresses on the reality show. “I can’t stand to see anything anymore. Every day the same thing… I don’t wake up with a light mind anymore, it’s always a new nightmare. It makes me want to continue sleeping and alone”, wrote the singer.

“I need to work, you know? fo**! I Think yesterday I did the two saddest shows. […] I don’t mind these posts. It is precisely because there is no way to escape the facts. You are not to blame,” he continued.

Mirella and Dynho got married in February this year in Cancun, In Mexico. Between comings and goings, they had been together for about 4 years.

MC Mirella and Dynho Alves Image: Reproduction/Instagram