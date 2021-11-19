Skoda Slavia is a Brazilian from VW who speaks Czech for Indian to see

Skoda officially unveiled the Slavia, brother of Volkswagen’s Brazilian compact sedan, Virtus, in Europe. The model, despite the brand being of Czech origin, will be aimed at Indian consumers.

Based on the MQB-A0 IN modular platform, a simplified version to reduce production costs in India, the Skoda Slavia is the first variant of the Volkswagen Virtus, outside Brazil.

Rapid’s successor, the Slavia is a good indication of how it will be a successor to the Vento or Polo Sedan sold in the Central Asian and Eastern European regions. It is suspected that Virtus will be launched in India with this proposal.

Unlike the sedan made at Anchieta, the Skoda Slavia has larger headlights and LED projectors, as well as a grille characteristic of the brand and a hood with accentuated creases. The bumper is also exclusive and equipped with fog lights.

With a 95% nationalization index, Slavia will greatly reduce its dependence on importing parts and components, which in current times is a protection with the lack of semiconductors and other inputs.

For India, the Skoda Slavia – which could end up in Russia and perhaps other markets such as China – will have EA211 1.0 TSI engines at 115 horsepower at 17.8 kgfm and 1.5 TSI at 150 horsepower and 25.5 kgfm.

With manual or automatic six-speed transmission on the 1.0 TSI, or dual-clutch DSG on the 1.5 TSI, the Slavia has a sedan body like the Virtus, maintaining the doors and other basic body lines.

At the rear, the LED lights have very expressive lines. Inside, the Skoda Slavia has a panel with three tones and coatings, finished in glossy black. The cluster is digital and has a 7-inch screen.

The air conditioning is automatic and digital, with a touchscreen display, while the multimedia has an 8-inch screen, with wireless projection for Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It has a rear camera and security package with dual airbag, ABS and stability traction controls, among others.