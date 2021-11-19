Slovakia announces lockdown for unvaccinated against covid-19

Slovakia announced this Thursday (18) an exclusive lockdown for people who have not been vaccinated against covid-19.

The measure takes effect next Monday (22) and will be valid for at least three weeks. During this period, only individuals who are immunized or who have been cured of the disease in the last six months will be able to go to restaurants, malls, non-essential items stores and sporting events.

In addition, it was determined that it was mandatory to test unvaccinated citizens at work in all regions most affected by the health emergency.

The announcement was made by Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger at a press conference broadcast live on local TV, according to The Guardian newspaper.

The country of 5.5 million inhabitants has registered a record number of cases in recent days, surpassing the 8,000 new infections last Tuesday (16). In addition, since the beginning of the week, it has been suffering from a lack of intensive care beds.

Currently, Slovakia has one of the lowest anti-covid vaccination rates in the European Union (EU), with 45% of the population immunized, compared to the block average of 65%.

According to the prime minister, vaccinated people will be the first to benefit from the reduction of restrictions.

In recent weeks, several European countries have been discussing the return of some protective measures because of the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases. The Czech Republic, in turn, mandated the use of the health certificate in all public places.