Smart home: virtual assistants and speakers are 1st step; see how to start automation | shopping guide

“Alexa, turn on the light.” “OK Google, make coffee”. It sounds fun to give your electronics spoken orders to perform simple tasks, but that’s already a reality. Virtual assistants, popularized by smartphones, also serve as the smart home’s digital hubs.

O g1 selected 30 products in six categories to have – or at least start to have – an automated home: lighting, electrical, smart speakers, and so on.

The first step (see below) they are the speakers that connect to virtual assistants.

At the end of the article, see tips to get started your smart home.

Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri are the virtual assistants from Amazon, Google and Apple. They work integrated with smartphones with Android or iOS system (iPhones) — as an app, in the case of Alexa, and part of the phone system, such as Siri and Google Assistant.

But The fun of using these digital “butlers” is that they serve as the hub for the smart home., and have a speaker with these integrated services makes the experience more complete.

Instead of having to talk to the smartphone, just talk to the speaker connected to the Wi-Fi, which can be located in any room (or more than one) in the house.

Smart home products — light bulbs, sockets, cameras, and more — connect to Google or Alexa. From there, the user can give orders to the loudspeaker and turn on/off/perform programmed routines, called “scenes”: turn on a lamp an hour before sunset and turn off automatically at 23:00, for example.

Just say something like “OK, Google, good night” to turn off the bedroom lamps, for example. Or “Alexa, tell a joke”—she tells (see more tips at the end of the article).

In Brazil, Google Nest line speakers are sold (Mini and Audio, with prices ranging from R$350 to R$800 in early November).

And there are numerous Amazon alternatives in the Echo line, the only one available in the country with a camera and screen, with values ​​between R$ 500 and R$ 2,000, depending on the model, also in early November.

already the Apple does not sell Siri connected speakers in Brazil.

Google Nest Mini (2nd generation)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation)

Wizard Patterns and Applications

An important issue about smart home is its integration with the main assistants market digitals – Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. When installing a lamp, a switch or even a Wi-Fi camera, the initial setup is done by an application from the manufacturer — which automatically integrates with the assistants.

Most of the products work on both Google Assistant and Alexa.

“Amazon and Google solved the integration of several brands”, explains Vinicius Bastos, an automation specialist.

IT’S indicated — but not required — to have a speaker connected with the assistants. In addition to Amazon and Google devices, manufacturers like JBL, Multilaser and Xiaomi also offer compatible devices.

Some connected products are also compatible with Apple’s HomeKit. However, the offer on the market is much smaller: in mid-November, a search for the term “HomeKit” on the brand’s website brought up only ten results found. “It seems that Apple hasn’t put much emphasis on the smart home,” says the expert.

In 2022, according to Bastos, a new pattern called Matter should start to appear in connected products from multiple manufacturers. It promises to simplify the process of installing these items at home and increase compatibility between products, reducing the need to use one app for each distinct brand.

Like any new technology, making house functions automatic involves planning of what will be done. “The first thing is to understand what the smart home is for. It helps with comfort, safety and economy,” explains Vinicius Bastos, an automation specialist.

“For each person, the need changes, and it is necessary to start with the solution to arrive at the product”, he says.

An example of comfort cited by Bastos is the wi-fi lamp or the smart socket — which can control a lamp and other disconnected devices. “You set it to turn on the lamp every day in the late afternoon and turn it off at 10 pm. It’s a simple resource, but it reminds you that it’s time to go to sleep”, he exemplifies.

Write it down: s settings are often called scene.

With a smart remote connected to the air conditioning and a curtain motor connected, it’s possible to create scenes using the assistants’ apps (Google, Alexa): if it’s time to watch a movie, the curtains lower, the lights dim and the air conditioning is on a quieter mode.

The installation of simpler products — lamps, sockets, remote controls, cameras — can be done by the consumer himself.

More complex items, such as switches, curtain motors, locks and video intercoms, for example, require installation with the help of a specialized professional.

Smart homes are not immune from power outages and, more importantly, internet connection.

When you run out of power, everything in the house stops working, smart or not. It can happen that some products — such as light bulbs — lose their connection and need to be reconfigured after the restoration of electricity.

But what if the internet goes down? In short, what was on stays on, and what was off stays off. Wi-fi switches can be turned on manually, but the scenes programmed stops working.