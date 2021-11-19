Solar source hits historic 12 gigawatts in Brazil

Brazil surpassed the historic mark of 12 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity of solar energy in large plants and in small and medium-sized systems installed on roofs, facades and land.

The power corresponds to 1.8 GW of firm energy, which is the power supply capacity.

This amount of generated energy is enough to supply four million Brazilian homes with an average energy consumption of 150 KWh (kilowatt/hour), according to Marcos Freitas, Professor of Energy Planning at Coppe, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), , who considered the result to be very positive.

According to the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar), the solar source has already brought to Brazil more than BRL 60.6 billion in new investments, with BRL 15.7 billion in collections to public coffers and contributing to the generation of more than 360 thousand jobs accumulated since 2012.

For the CEO of Absolar, Rodrigo Sauaia, in addition to preventing the emission of 13.6 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, the source helps to diversify the country’s electricity supply, reducing pressure on water resources and the risk of further increases in the population’s electricity bill.

Today, Brazil has 4.5 GW of installed power in large-scale solar plants, equivalent to 2.4% of the Brazilian energy matrix.

Currently, these plants are the sixth largest source of generation in Brazil, with projects in operation in nine Brazilian states, in the Northeast (Bahia, Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte), Southeast (Minas Gerais and São Paulo) regions ) and Midwest (Tocantins).

In the segment of own energy generation, there are 7.5 GW of installed power from solar sources, spread over the five regions of Brazil, with the state of Minas Gerais being the largest energy generator.

Solar technology is currently used in 99.9% of all self-generation connections in the country, easily leading the segment.

When adding the installed capacities of large plants and the generation of solar energy itself, the solar source now occupies fifth place in the Brazilian electricity matrix.

For the chairman of the Board of Directors of Absolar, Ronaldo Koloszuk, in addition to being competitive and affordable, solar energy is quick to install and helps to ease consumers’ pockets, reducing their electricity costs by up to 90%.

“Competitive and clean electricity is essential for the country to recover its economy and be able to grow. The solar source is part of this solution and a real engine to generate opportunities, new jobs and income for citizens”, concludes Koloszuk.

Data from the company Meu Financiamento Solar, which offers financing for the installation of photovoltaic systems in homes and businesses, point to a 150% growth in demand for a credit line by the end of 2021.

According to the commercial director, Carolina Reis, Brazilian consumers have been looking for alternatives to escape the inflation of energy tariffs, which has already increased by more than 30% in the last twelve months.

“There are about 18 thousand requests for financing per month. In just one year, we’ve already accounted for 40,000 financing requests paid”, says the executive.