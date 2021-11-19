Some ASUS phones with Snapdragon 888 are getting useless, but for no apparent reason

Some users are announcing serious problems with some ASUS cell phone models, in particular those with the Snapdragon 888 processor, which are bricking (becoming useless) for no apparent reason.

In a conversation with Android Headlines, a user reported that this is happening, and shared some links to ASUS ZenTalk forums. It appears that some ASUS flagships with the Snapdragon 888 are suffering from an unknown defect, causing the motherboard to have to be replaced.

It is worth mentioning that the reports shared by the user are from August, September and October, causing some changes to have happened since then.

According to reports, the phones appear to freeze during use and when users reset them they display an error. The error in question is “waiting for flashing full ramdump”.