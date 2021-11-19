‘Someone tore it up?’ · TV News

After the truth about the cut on Rico Melquiades’ jacket was revealed to all pedestrians in A Fazenda 13, Solange Gomes was shocked and disgusted at the same time. The actress took advantage that Aline Mineiro was looking for an outfit to snipe Dayane Mello. “Did someone tore it?” she teased.

Upon returning from the field at dawn this Friday (19), Aline lifted Rico’s torn jacket and asked who had done it. Upon seeing that Dayane did not assume responsibility for the “crime”, Arcrebiano de Araújo told everything he had seen.

The first reaction of the ex-Banheira do Gugu was to argue with Dayane. “He spends the whole week designing. Rico became a farmer, Aline and I returned from the fields, and Valentina [Francavilla], who is her friend, was eliminated. It’s no use,” she snapped.

“The woman doesn’t smile, a ‘good morning’. What a bad person,” he blurted out. Then Solange stated that she was afraid to sleep in the cubicle next to the former Big Brother Italia participant. “She used a knife, guys, what’s that?” she argued.

After the scare, the actress began to mock the situation and saw that Aline was looking for an outfit with a cow print. “I don’t know where it ended up,” the ex-panicat complained. “Gone today?” asked Solange. “Gone, I used it today,” replied Aline.

“What do you mean? Did someone tore it?” Solange joked, referring to Dayane’s attitude. The two burst out laughing. “You’ll only find the black spots”, completed the ex-bathtub Gugu.

