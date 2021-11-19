SP bet wins R$1.2 million prize

Today’s draw (18) of Lotofácil awarded a bet of Sao Paulo-SP which corrected the 15 dozens of the 2375 contest. The numbers drawn were 04-05-08-11-12-13-14-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-25. According to Caixa, the winner will receive a prize of R$ 1,229,672.74.

Also according to the bank, there were 202 winning bets in the range of 14 hits. Each one will earn R$1,823.44, remembering that the prize is variable in this category. The total collection of Lotofácil 2375 was R$ 16,539,532.50.

In the lanes with fixed prizes, the draw also awarded 7,813 bets with 13 hits, 117,594 with 12 hits and 593,055 with 11 hits.

Now, the next Lotofácil draw is scheduled for tomorrow (19), where Caixa will hold the Lotofácil contest number 2376. The event will be broadcast live on the internet through Caixa’s YouTube channel and will start at 8pm. The prize is estimated at R$1.5 million.

Lotofácil: how to participate in the next draw?

You must register a bet at Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lotteries and on Caixa’s official website. The participant will have 25 numbers available to choose from 15 to 20 chosen tens. The cheapest bet (15 numbers) costs R$2.50, while the most expensive (20 tens) reaches R$38,700. The player can also let the system randomly choose the tens using the “Surprise” function.

What are the chances of winning at Lotofácil?

There is a chance in almost 3.3 million of hitting the 15 tens with the minimum bet (R$ 2.50). If the player adds a number to the game, the price of the bet goes up to R$40, but the odds improve well and go to one in just over 204,000. As Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points, the chance of winning at least the R$ 5 prize is one in 11 with the minimum bet.

And how does the Lotofácil cake work?

As with other lotteries, Lotofácil also has a pool for group betting. Caixa charges a minimum amount of R$10 in this modality, with the odds of each participant always starting at R$3. If the bet has only 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed is between two and eight. In the 20 tens maximum bet scenario, up to 100 odds are allowed. When tickets are from 15 to 18 tens, there will be a limit of ten different bets per pool. With 19 numbers bet, the limit reduces to six. With 20 tens, only one bet is allowed.

