SP starts today the application of a booster dose against Covid-19; 7 more capitals vaccinate

Vaccination with a booster dose, against Covid-19 takes place this Thursday (18) in eight capitals. As of today, everyone over 18 years of age can be vaccinated with a new dose of the immunizing agent, as long as they have received the full immunization for at least five months.

São Paulo starts vaccination today. Seven other capitals already apply the booster dose: Porto Alegre, Goiânia, Campo Grande, Maceió, São Luís, Belém and Palmas. Two more capitals intend to start applying the third dose this week, from Friday (19): Aracaju and Macapá.

The new guidance follows a similar decision by the Ministry of Health, which on Tuesday (16) started to recommend the reinforcement for all adults.

The previous guideline directed that the dose should be applied only to health professionals, elderly people over 60 years of age and immunosuppressed, 6 months after the second dose.

Thus, anyone who took the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines between January and June is already eligible for a third.

São Paulo

In São Paulo, the government reinforced the guidance that any available immunizing agent – ​​Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Coronavac – is suitable for the new dose and offers protection against the disease.

According to the government of São Paulo, a group of about 710,000 people will be able to receive the immunizing agent in the state.

For those who have received the Janssen-manufactured single-dose vaccine, the booster dose may take a little longer. This is because the new guidance from the Ministry of Health is that these people take a second dose of the immunizing agent eight weeks after the first and, only then, start counting the five months for the booster dose.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

Regarding the application of the second dose of Janssen, the state only says that the campaign will depend on the availability of the immunizing agent in the national territory and on the shipments of the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

Currently, around 85.52% of the population over 12 years of age in the state of São Paulo has already received both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 and 9.09% have already received the booster dose.

Understand how the reinforcement of vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil looks like