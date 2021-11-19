Spanish newspaper says that Barcelona is interested in Artur, from Red Bull Bragantino

Coach Xavi, who has just arrived at Barcelona, ​​is monitoring the market in search of reinforcements for the Catalan club. And one of those chosen by the coach could be a Brazilian player: striker Artur, from Red Bull Bragantino.

According to information obtained by the traditional Catalan newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’, Barcelona monitors the Brazilian as a “low cost” option for the next season, as does Belgium’s Jérémy Doku, who would also be in the Blaugrana club’s crosshairs.

Currently, Artur has an estimated market value of 6 million euros (R$ 38 million), according to the specialized website ‘Transfermarkt’. Red Bull Bragantino, however, must ask for a higher amount to release their main player, who has been attracting more and more interest from Europeans.

Recently, Artur gave an interview to the Spanish press and revealed that he has the dream of playing at the Camp Nou one day, but he did not necessarily specify whether it would be with the Barcelona shirt or as an opponent. The athlete was even called the ‘new Ronaldinho’.

Artur joined Red Bull Bragantino in 2020, after standing out while on loan at Bahia. Since then, the striker has entered the field 98 times with the Braga shirt, scoring 22 goals and 23 assists.