Spider-Man 3: Clues in Trailer May Have Confirmed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in New Marvel Movie – Movie News

Spider-Man: No Return Home, a new film with Tom Holland, opens in December in theaters.

With Spider-Man: No Return Home, less than a month to go. Marvel and the Sony Pictures released a new trailer for the film, which has been considered by many to be the most anticipated feature of the year. Expectations were, of course, around the confirmation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the cast, but that didn’t happen. At least not very clearly. Among many references and easter eggs, the video may have missed some sequences that serve as evidence for the meeting that all fans of superheroes want to see in theaters.

Just as the first publicity materials confirmed the presence of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe as Goblin Green, in the new video released yesterday (16) we had the appearance of three new villains at a key moment that should even be the final battle of the movie. In the scene, appear the Electro by Jamie Foxx and the Lizard by Rhys Ifans, both from the franchise The spectacular Spider Man, not to mention Sand-Man, played by Thomas Hadden Church, who appeared in Spider-Man 3. It turns out that, as revealed by Doctor Strange, all these characters died fighting Spider-Man in other realities.

This becomes even clearer at the beginning of the video, from 0:57, when we see the first confrontation between Tom Holland and Doctor Octopus. When Peter takes off his mask, the villain realizes that this is not the same hero who defeated him and is clearly confused. This, therefore, may be the first evidence that we will actually have other actors playing the character in the film and not 3 Holland variants as many fans have speculated on social media. Even if there were small changes in the actor’s physiognomy, the character of Molina, who seems to be the same as Spider-Man 2, would be able to recognize him.







In another moment, considered one of the most striking in the trailer, we see Spider-Man having to face “alone” three villains at the same time: Electro, Sand-Man and Lizard. It turns out that a small slip left in the dubbed version of the preview, we see the character from Rhys Ifans being hit by a character who has been digitally erased from the scene. Obviously, the internet hasn’t forgiven and many theories and speculations have already started to emerge, mainly that in this same scene, Tom Holland is accompanied by the other two versions of the spider played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. This theory is even stronger if we remember a leaked image in which the three actors appear gathered in a kind of construction area like the one we see in the video.

Now, if you’re still not convinced that we’ll have the actors in the new Marvel movie, another scene that caught the audience’s attention was MJ, played by Zendaya, falls from the top of the Statue of Liberty that is passing by works to receive a shield from Captain America. The scene is a clear reference to The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in which we see the death of Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone). It turns out that the costume glove worn by the webhead who jumps to save her doesn’t belong to the current version of the character, but to Andrew Garfield’s uniform. That’s because the piece has the fingertips of a different color from the rest, characteristic of The Spectacular Spider-Man uniform and that doesn’t look much like the Tom Holland costume.

No Return Home promises to go in a surprising direction after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) reveals Spider-Man’s secret identity in Far From Home (2019), promising to explore the Multiverse in UCM. Expected to be released on December 16, 2021, the film will be directed by Jon Watts, who also directed the last two features of the franchise. The participation of many actors has been speculated to return to their former roles in the neighborhood friend’s movies, but with a little more than a month before the release of the feature, we have confirmed the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jon Favreau to the cast.